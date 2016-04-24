Stretch for strength

Gluteus medius, a hip muscle, is an abductor (helps move the leg away from the midline of the body) and plays a role in controlling the sideways tilting of the pelvis. Toning of this muscle is crucial to hip actions like running and walking. Here is a posture that benefits the pelvis, groin and the knee, too.

METHOD:

* Practitioner lies down sideways with left hand stretched and right hand on the floor in front.

* Legs are kept straight.

* Facilitator stands behind and supports the pelvic rim of the practitioner with the right leg.

* Facilitator then bends and, holding the right ankle of the practitioner, gently lifts the leg.

* Practitioner pulls the knee cap and stretches toes towards the knee.

* Facilitator pulls the leg further to intensify the stretch.

* Keeping the pelvis stable, facilitator pushes the practitioner’s leg to the extent possible.

* Practitioner stays in this posture for 30-60 seconds.

* Facilitator helps the practitioner to come back to start.

* Practitioner to repeat the exercise on the other side and relax.