Strengthen the core

The abdominal cavity, with four abdominal muscles in front, paraspinal muscles at the back, diaphragm on top and pelvic floor at the bottom, acts as a core cylinder that plays a crucial role in imparting good stability to the lower back. Raising the hips from the supine position is one of the methods to activate this core cylinder. Doing this against a fairly unstable support imparts better strength and stability to this region. Here is one such technique.

Method:

* Lie on a mat and position the stability ball below the feet.

* Keep legs flexed with feet about 6 inches apart.

* Keep the arms by the side of the trunk with palms facing down.

* As you exhale, contract the abdomen and raise the hips.

* Ensure that the shoulders are pinned down on the mat and the chin is towards the chest.

* Hold the ball in place using pressure from the feet.

* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.

* Keeping the hips high, gently roll the ball away as you straighten the legs.

* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.

* Keeping the hips high, gently roll the ball in as you flex the legs.

* Repeat these movements 4 times and return to starting position.