Sideward bending of the trunk provides a good stretch for the spinal column and the muscles of the chest. The abdominal organs get a healthy movement, too. Side bending can be made effective with a massaging effect provided by a support. This stimulates the liver, spleen and pancreas. Here is one such technique.
METHOD:
* Keep a chair inverted.
* Place a folded blanket on the top bar of the chair.
* Sit upright on your heels with chair to your right.
* Gently bend sideward, leaning on the top bar.
* Rest the right hand on the floor.
* Rest your body against the rib of the chair.
* Straighten legs and stretch the left hand straight over your head.
* If possible, flex the hand to hold the lower rib of the chair.
* With inhalation the abdominal cavity should expand and it should contract with exhalation.
* Stay for 30-60 seconds with slow and deep breathing.
* Gently return to start, repeat on the other side and relax.