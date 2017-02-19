Sideward bending of the trunk provides a good stretch for the spinal column and the muscles of the chest. The abdominal organs get a healthy movement, too. Side bending can be made effective with a massaging effect provided by a support. This stimulates the liver, spleen and pancreas. Here is one such technique.

METHOD:

* Keep a chair inverted.

* Place a folded blanket on the top bar of the chair.

* Sit upright on your heels with chair to your right.

* Gently bend sideward, leaning on the top bar.

* Rest the right hand on the floor.

* Rest your body against the rib of the chair.

* Straighten legs and stretch the left hand straight over your head.

* If possible, flex the hand to hold the lower rib of the chair.

* With inhalation the abdominal cavity should expand and it should contract with exhalation.

* Stay for 30-60 seconds with slow and deep breathing.

* Gently return to start, repeat on the other side and relax.