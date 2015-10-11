Rock and roll We expect our chair or stool to be stable. But sometimes sitting on an unstable platform has some advantages. In particular, sitting on a stability ball engages the back muscles. Incorporating simple balancing while sitting on a stability ball greatly invigorates the complete trunk muscles. This has a positive effect on the stabilising muscles of the back.
Method
* Sit upright on a stability ball.
* Keep the feet 6 inches apart.
* Spread the knee and feet apart.
* Grip the ball with the legs, hold the ball with both hands.
* You may roll the hips a bit back.
* Gently lift the feet.
* The hips may rock back to front, and left to right.
* Try to balance without allowing feet to touch the floor.
* If you happen to lose balance, just rest the feet on the floor.
* Ensure to maintain balance.
* Stay for about 3-5 minutes.
* Rest the feet on the floor.