Rock and roll We expect our chair or stool to be stable. But sometimes sitting on an unstable platform has some advantages. In particular, sitting on a stability ball engages the back muscles. Incorporating simple balancing while sitting on a stability ball greatly invigorates the complete trunk muscles. This has a positive effect on the stabilising muscles of the back.

Method

* Sit upright on a stability ball.

* Keep the feet 6 inches apart.

* Spread the knee and feet apart.

* Grip the ball with the legs, hold the ball with both hands.

* You may roll the hips a bit back.

* Gently lift the feet.

* The hips may rock back to front, and left to right.

* Try to balance without allowing feet to touch the floor.

* If you happen to lose balance, just rest the feet on the floor.

* Ensure to maintain balance.

* Stay for about 3-5 minutes.

* Rest the feet on the floor.