Peacock posture

Mayurasana tones the abdominal muscles and also strengthens the elbow and the wrist. The posture also helps in removing toxins.

Here is a technique that most practitioners can adopt easily and effectively.

Note: Ensure that the chair is of good quality without sharp edges that can cause injury. Persons with abdominal problems should consult their doctors before doing this.

Method

Keep a chair inverted.

Place a blanket on the lower rib which is now turned upward.

Place a pillow or a couple of blankets on the frame of the chair, on the ground.

Kneel on the pillow with trunk closer to the rib of the chair.

Hold the legs of the chair and bend forward.

Position the navel on the rib of the chair.

While bending, bring the hands down and hold the lower legs of the chair.

Slowly, straighten the legs.

Lift the knees up and pull the knee caps.

Pressing the abdomen against the rib of the chair, raise legs, keeping them straight.

Stay for about 30 seconds with slow and deep breathing.

Slowly, flex the legs, release the grip and return to start.

Repeat and relax.