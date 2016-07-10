Loads of benefits

Lower limbs have three major joints—hip, knee and ankle. Besides these, there are a number of other joints in the feet that bear the brunt of load and movement. Yoga offers a posture that invigorates the complete neuromuscular faculties of the lower extremities. Here is a way to perform the posture, which imparts strength, flexibility and balance to the legs. The posture also benefits the back and improves muscle tone.

METHOD:

* Facilitator and practitioner stand facing each other at a distance of about 4 feet.

* Practitioner keeps the feet about 6 inches apart with inner edges parallel; legs straight with knee caps pulled and thighs rolled inwards.

* Facilitator can have a wider base width at the feet.

* Facilitator to fold and lock arms.

* Practitioner bends the trunk from the hips and firmly holds the locked arms of the facilitator.

* Practitioner ensures that arms are straight; the legs are perpendicular and trunk nearly parallel to the floor.

* Practitioner gently raises left leg up to the level of the hips keeping the pelvis in balance.

* Stay in the posture for 30-60 seconds with slow breathing.

* Slowly bring the left leg down and repeat on the other side, and relax.