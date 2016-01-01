In good shape

The shoulder complex make many movements possible. One of these is flexion. Three factors come into play in imparting this movement: degree of flexion, intensity and load. These give a good stretch for the arms, shoulder complex and upper chest. The posture also relieves stiffness in the neck.

Note: These postures must be practiced in a graded way. Those who have a history of shoulder dislocation must consult your doctor before practicing these postures. The facilitator should have a good idea about the practitioner’s abilities and limitations.

Method:

* Practitioner: Lie prone on a yoga mat

* Stretch arms forward

* Facilitator: Stands in front with foot apart, hold a belt/rope in hand, bend forward with knee flexed

* Practitioner: Hold the belt keeping both hands straight

* Facilitator: Lift the belt so that the practitioner’s arms make an angle of about 15 degrees with the ground (This depends on the flexibility of the practitioner)

* Gently increase the load by flexing the knees and moving the trunk back

* Practitioner: Straighten the arms and relax the neck

* Stay for about 30 seconds with slow deep breathing

* Facilitator: Gently lower the belt

* Practitioner: Release the grip and relax

* If this is comfortable for the practitioner, the range can be increased as shown