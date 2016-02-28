Hip, hip, hurrah

Hips form a crucial junction between the back and the legs. They carry load and also provide movement. The health of the back, pelvis and legs depends a lot on the health of the hips. Here is a technique to give a good traction force to the hip, to provide better mobility. This posture benefits the back, legs and pelvis.

METHOD

* Practitioner lies down with legs folded and arms close to the trunk.

* Facilitator stands in front, holding a belt.

* Facilitator locks the belt, forming a loop.

* Practitioner raises right leg.

* Facilitator puts the belt to practitioner’s right leg; practitioner positions the belt at the root of the thigh.

* Facilitator places right leg in the loop of the belt and gently pulls; also holds the practitioner's leg by the heel.

* Practitioner straightens the leg; stretches arms over the head.

* Facilitator further pulls the belt back with the leg and pushes the heel forward to intensify the stretch.

* Practitioner pulls the knee cap and bends toes towards the knee.

* Practitioner stays in this posture for 30-60 seconds.

* Facilitator moves practitioner's right leg sideways and holds it with his left leg.

* Keeping the pelvis stable, facilitator bends practitioner’s leg to the maximum extent possible while holding the hip on the left side.

* Practitioner stays in this posture for 30-60 seconds before slowly returning to start.