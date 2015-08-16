GET SMART ABS

The abdominal region is in some sense an indicator of smart appearance. It is desirable to have a flat, soft (but not loose!) abdomen. Also, abdominal muscles play a crucial role in the health of the lower back. It is important, therefore, to keep these muscles in proper shape and tone. Here is a method to achieve the same. The bridge poses are beneficial, in particular, using a stability ball. Note: Since the ball is inherently unstable, initially, get help to do the exercise.

Method

* Take a stability ball of appropriate size.

* Keep a folded blanket in front.

* Lie prone on the mat.

* Flex the knee and position the ball below the feet.

* Flex the elbows, raise the torso and rest the forearms on the blanket.

* Keep feet about 6 inches apart.

* As you exhale, contract the abdomen and raise the hips up while straightening the legs.

* The head, torso and legs must all be in line.

* Hold the ball in place with the feet.

* Stay for about 20-30 seconds with slow breathing.

* Flex the knee, roll the ball in and come down.

* Repeat 4 times.