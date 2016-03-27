For strong shoulders

The shoulder joint offers a vast range of movements. One such is the horizontal abduction. This movement to keep the shoulder complex healthy is of particular importance to sportspersons. This movement tones two rotator cuff muscles (the teres minor and the infraspinatus) along with the posterior deltoid and the scapular stabilisers.

Note: These postures must be practised in a graded manner. If you have a history of shoulder dislocation, consult your doctor before practising these postures.

METHOD:

* Practitioner to lie down in prone position on a yoga mat.

* Stretch right arm to the side in line with the shoulder with palm facing down; left hand is kept relaxed by the side of the trunk.

* Facilitator stands at the back with legs apart, holds a belt/rope in right hand and bends forward.

* Practitioner holds the belt with the right hand.

* Facilitator grips the base of the practitioner’s right shoulder and gently pulls the belt up—keep the arm on the same plane.

* Practitioner has to keep the arm straight.

* Facilitator lifts the belt so that the practitioner’s arm makes an angle of 15 to 30 degrees, depending on the flexibility of the practitioner.

* Practitioner has to rest the forehead on the mat and stay for about 30 seconds with slow deep breathing.