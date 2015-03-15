Flex for stronger knees

The knee joint is a complex structure of bone, cartilage, ligaments and tendons connecting to the muscles. Knee flexion uses several muscles on the back of the thigh, as well as some supporting muscles on the inner front thighs. Flexion involves bending the knee so that the angle between the lower leg and upper leg decreases. The set of movements described here, using the stability ball, helps the knee to become more stable and strong.

Method:

* Lie on your back and rest the legs on a stability ball of appropriate size.

* Relax your breathing. As you inhale, the abdominal cavity should expand and, as you exhale, it should contract.

* Stretch left leg down by the side of the stability ball.

* Rest the right heel on the surface of the ball, stretch the toes towards the knee.

* Press the ball with the right foot as if trying to fold the knee.

* Hold the pressure for about 20 seconds and then relax for 5 to 10 seconds. * Repeat 10 times.

* Change leg and then relax.