YOGA MADE EASY

Easy on shoulders

  • Model: Manasa Upadhya

Shoulders and neck are closely connected. One of the important movements of the shoulder is internal rotation. Stiffness in the shoulder complex and the neck can cause discomfort to computer-bound persons. Here is a simple posture to relax the shoulder and neck.

If you have a history of shoulder dislocation, consult your doctor before practising this posture.

METHOD:
* Sit upright on a chair.
* Flex both elbows and hold the top of the chair.
* Keep the elbows closer to the trunk.
* Move shoulder blades down and thrust chest upwards.
* Move hip and feet slightly forward and recline.
* Gently bend the neck back, as much as possible.
* Stay for about 30 seconds with slow, deep breathing.
* Gripping the top, slowly move the hips back.
* Release the grip, sit straight and repeat.

Topics : #yoga

