YOGA MADE EASY

Bend easy

  • Photo: Bhanu Prakash Chandra; Model: Gowtami
    Photo: Bhanu Prakash Chandra; Model: Gowtami
Back bends provide a good stretch for the organs and muscles in the pelvis, the abdomen and the chest.

However, bending backward in conventional postures may be difficult for many. Here is a simple technique with the spine supported on a stability ball. In this, the para spinal muscles feel the contact of the ball through their length.

METHOD
* On a mat, place two bolster pillows about 10-12 inches apart.
* Keep a stability ball in between the pillows so that it is reasonably stable.
* Sit upright, cross-legged.
* Now, sit on the ball.
* Holding the ball, slowly recline on the ball.
* If possible, stretch both the arms straight towards the floor.
* Ensure the complete spinal column is resting on the ball.
* Keep the neck relaxed.
* Stay with slow and steady breathing for 2-3 minutes.
* Slowly stretch the arms up.
* Hold the ball, and get up.
* Relax and repeat.

