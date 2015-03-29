Back bends provide a good stretch for the organs and muscles in the pelvis, the abdomen and the chest.

However, bending backward in conventional postures may be difficult for many. Here is a simple technique with the spine supported on a stability ball. In this, the para spinal muscles feel the contact of the ball through their length.

METHOD

* On a mat, place two bolster pillows about 10-12 inches apart.

* Keep a stability ball in between the pillows so that it is reasonably stable.

* Sit upright, cross-legged.

* Now, sit on the ball.

* Holding the ball, slowly recline on the ball.

* If possible, stretch both the arms straight towards the floor.

* Ensure the complete spinal column is resting on the ball.

* Keep the neck relaxed.

* Stay with slow and steady breathing for 2-3 minutes.

* Slowly stretch the arms up.

* Hold the ball, and get up.

* Relax and repeat.