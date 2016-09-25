Bend and tone

The yogic posture paschimottanasana offers a number of benefits. However, many may find it difficult to practice. Here is a simple approach which makes its practice easy and effective. This posture benefits the abdominal organs and is pancreas-friendly. It also helps the hip, leg and back muscles.

METHOD:

* Sit straight on a chair and keep a chair in front.

* Place a blanket on the chair in front.

* Raise the legs and rest the heels on the chair.

* Pull the knee caps and stretch the heels (toes towards the knee).

* Gently bend the trunk forward and hold the chair in front.

* Gripping the chair, lift the navel and chest up.

* Stay in the posture with slow deep breathing for a couple of minutes.

* Relax and repeat.