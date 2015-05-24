Using a stability ball makes backward bends easy and effective. In this exercise, the full length of the spine is rested. Also, the air-filled balloon ensures that all segments of the spinal column are properly supported. This helps in holding the posture for adequate duration with ease. Besides being beneficial for the pelvis, abdomen and chest, the posture also helps the legs.

Method:

* Keep two bolster pillows in front of the ball.

* Sit upright and cross-legged on the pillows.

* Stretch both legs and fold them sideways to warrior’s posture (virasana).

* Keep the knees closer and sit upright.

* Pull the ball close to the back.

* Slowly bend back on the ball.

* Stretch both arms up.

* Relax your breathing: as you inhale abdominal cavity should expand and as you exhale it should contract.

* Stay for about 2-4 minutes.

* Slowly get up and stretch the legs forward.

