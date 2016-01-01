The hamstring muscles located at the back of the thigh play an important role in maintaining a proper posture. They also have a bearing on the health of the back and play a crucial role in walking and running. The role of the hamstring muscles is to bend (flex) the knee and move the thigh backwards at the hip. The hamstrings comprise three separate muscles: the biceps femoris, semitendinosus and semimembranosus. These muscles originate just underneath the gluteus maximus (region of the hip) on the pelvic bone and attach on the tibia (lower leg bone). Here is a simple stretch for this group of muscles.

METHOD

* Keep two chairs facing each other and sit upright on one.

* Keep right leg on the chair in front.

* Stretch the right heel (toes towards the knee), pull the knee cap and tighten the thigh muscles.

* Align the right heel, knee and hip in line.

* Press the left foot on the floor.

* Gently lean forward from the hips and hold the chair in front with both hands.

* Gripping the chair, lift the navel and chest up.

* Do not hunch the back.

* Stay in the posture for 20-30 seconds with slow and deep breathing.

* Fold the right leg and change side, repeat and relax.