Back in style

The back, the lower back in particular, needs to possess stability. Here is a technique using the stability ball to enhance the strength of the back. Since the ball is inherently prone to movement, beginners could get help to do the exercise.

Method:

* Take a stability ball of appropriate size.

* Lie on a mat and position the ball at your feet.

* Keep both legs straight with feet about 6 inches apart on the ball.

* Keep the arms by the side of the trunk, palms facing down.

* As you exhale, contract the abdomen and raise the hips.

* Ensure that the shoulders are pinned down and the chin is towards the chest.

* Hold the ball in place using pressure from the feet.

* Stay for about 20-30 seconds with slow breathing.

* Bring down the hips and repeat four times.

* If this is comfortable, raise hands pointing upwards with palms touching.

* Repeat.