Back and forth

Some of the bridge postures benefit the back. The front bridge or downward-facing bridge is very useful in making the abdominal muscles stronger. Using a stability ball furthers the challenge for both the abdomen and the back in terms of imparting stability.
Method:
* Take a stability ball of appropriate size.
* Lie prone on a mat and keep the ball below the feet.
* Keep legs flexed with feet about 6 inches apart.
* Raise the head, flex the elbows and rest the forearms on a blanket.
* Elbows need to be in line with the shoulders.
* As you exhale, contract the abdomen and raise the hips while straightening the legs.
* Hold the ball in place with feet.
* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.
* As you exhale, contract the abdominal muscles a little stronger.
* Pressing the ball with the feet, flex the knees and roll the ball in.
* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.
* Extend the legs and roll the ball away.
* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.
* Repeat 4 times and relax.