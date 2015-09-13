Back and forth

Some of the bridge postures benefit the back. The front bridge or downward-facing bridge is very useful in making the abdominal muscles stronger. Using a stability ball furthers the challenge for both the abdomen and the back in terms of imparting stability.

Method:

* Take a stability ball of appropriate size.

* Lie prone on a mat and keep the ball below the feet.

* Keep legs flexed with feet about 6 inches apart.

* Raise the head, flex the elbows and rest the forearms on a blanket.

* Elbows need to be in line with the shoulders.

* As you exhale, contract the abdomen and raise the hips while straightening the legs.

* Hold the ball in place with feet.

* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.

* As you exhale, contract the abdominal muscles a little stronger.

* Pressing the ball with the feet, flex the knees and roll the ball in.

* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.

* Extend the legs and roll the ball away.

* Stay for about 5 seconds with slow breathing.

* Repeat 4 times and relax.