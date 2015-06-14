Internal stretch

The pelvic cavity houses the urogenital organs. A good stretch and well-oxygenated blood supply are crucial for the health of all the organs in this region. Here is a posture of prime importance to women. This posture benefits the uterus, bladder and the ovaries.
Method:
* Place a bolster pillow length-wise on one side of the stability ball and a pillow breadth-wise on the opposite side.
* Sit upright on the ball with feet resting on the pillow.
* Holding the ball, slowly bend backwards and rest your head on the pillow.
* Relax the arms, fold and rest them on the pillow.
* Join the feet and spread the knees.
* Ensure that the pelvic cavity is at the top of the ball to induce a good stretch.
* Relax your breathing. The abdomino-pelvic cavity should expand as you inhale and as you exhale it should contract.
* Stay for 2-4 minutes.
* Slowly slide down and relax.