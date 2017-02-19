Itching for relief

Imagine living with a persistent itch that just does not go away, no matter how many times you approach your doctor or apply topical creams for relief. Living with this annoying symptom has become a daily struggle for Vrushali Ahire, 40, a Mumbai homemaker.

Five months ago, she was diagnosed with dermatophytosis, commonly known as ringworm. After developing red, scaly patches around her waist, it soon spread to her stomach, back and upper arms.

A local doctor prescribed a cream and a tablet, but after temporary relief, the symptoms returned. She then went to a government hospital, where she was prescribed a higher dose of an antifungal drug. The infection persisted, and her husband also contracted it.

Ahire then approached doctors at King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) in the city. Over the last year, the number of ringworm patients with relapses at KEM has drastically increased. Dermatologists estimate that 40 per cent of their OPD patients suffer from ringworm as entire communities get affected.

Earlier, patients would respond to conventional treatment and get cured within two weeks. In the last few years, despite treatment, ringworm patients take at least six to eight weeks to see any improvement and have become more prone to relapses.

“Patients have become less responsive to treatment. The three anti-fungal drugs commonly used to treat dermatophytosis are terbinafine, fluconazole and itraconazole. Earlier, fluconazole was used as a weekly dose but it has lost its effectiveness in the last four-five years, so we don’t prescribe it anymore,” says Dr Uday Khopkar, head of dermatology at KEM Hospital. “Now, even terbinafine is becoming less effective among many ringworm patients. We are now forced to double the doses, though it is not recommended.”

Dermatologists are now worried that higher doses of anti-fungal drugs could lead to toxicity and affect the patient's liver. Khopkar’s team is conducting an extensive study, in collaboration with the biochemistry and clinical pharmacology department of KEM Hospital, to understand this issue.

Experts blame the use of combination creams that contain steroids, as they are easily available over the counter. Several ringworm patients end up using creams that have a combination of four-five drugs. These steroid creams suppress the immune reaction of the body against the fungus, without killing it.

“I feel combination steroid creams should be banned. These strong steroids cause side effects like thinning of the skin, stretch marks and purpura or purple spots on the skin,” says Khopkar. “After a point, the patient’s body becomes like a culture medium of fungus because of these creams. The patient continues using it because it provides relief from itching, but the lesions or rashes do not disappear.”

Senior dermatologists are concerned about how prescriptions of steroid creams catch on among local doctors because of the instant relief it provides. Last August, the Central government had passed a notification that made topical steroid creams a prescription drug. But, the notification is yet to be implemented.

Both government and private hospitals have seen a spurt in ringworm patients with relapses over the last two years. Says Dr Rajat Kandhari, consultant dermatologist and dermatosurgeon in New Delhi, “The fungal strain is mutating and becoming smarter. There has been an increase in cases where the entire family is suffering from the infection. We have to monitor these patients to prevent any side effects that could be caused by higher doses.”

Doctors from different parts of the country are echoing similar concerns. Dr Nidhi Singh, consultant dermatologist, and cosmetologist at Chennai’s Global Hospital says that the number of superficial fungal skin infections, which are difficult to treat, has increased drastically. “We have to increase the dose of antifungal agents due to rampant misuse of topical combination steroid creams. We usually continue with the treatment for at least two weeks even after the rashes disappear, but there is poor compliance among patients,” she says.

To get to the root of this issue, doctors from the department of medical microbiology at Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research are conducting a study that will include 600 ringworm patients from all over India, who have suffered relapses.

“In an earlier study, we observed growing resistance to most of the common anti-fungal drugs," says Dr M.R. Shivaprakash, additional professor at the hospital’s microbiology department. "The misuse of anti-fungals and creams is exclusive to India and other south Asian countries. There are so many anti-fungals being manufactured by pharmaceutical companies. We still don’t know if some anti-fungals manufactured in India are spurious or not.”

Warns Khopkar, “The pool of fungal infections in the community is increasing and, if not today, it will reach us tomorrow.”