Matters of the heart

Many persons with cardiac problems who read a recent newspaper article about people dying during intercourse reached out to me for alleviating their fears. Sex is the most potent urge and a guesstimated 30 million Indians have cardiac problems.

Death can occur during consensual sex for a number of reasons, generally because of the physical strain, or because of unusual circumstances. Deaths during consensual sex account only for approximately 0.6 per cent of all sudden deaths. A majority of deaths due to cardiovascular causes during sex occur in males. A number of deaths during consensual sex have been linked to the use of prescription or recreational drugs.

A 2011 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that men who were unfaithful were significantly more likely to experience severe or fatal cardiac events during sex. Studies show that people with existing cardiac conditions will develop chest pain only when the heart rate touches 135/min. Thankfully, nature has ensured that even during the peak of an orgasm the heart rate touches only 117/min. The energy cost during orgasm is 4.5-5.5 mets (metabolic equivalents: 3.5ml of oxygen consumption/kg body weight/minute). The ability of individuals who have suffered heart attack is 8 to 9 mets.

A coital death study showed the following:

* 34 out of 5,559 cases of sudden death

* 18 related to cardiovascular activity

* 14 out of 18 during extramarital coitus

According to the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association guidelines, those who suffered from uncomplicated heart attack can resume sex life about 10 days later. It depends on various factors, like the extent of recovery and the person’s exercise tolerance level. Hence, check with the cardiologist first.

Individuals with the following problems need to be extra cautious:

* Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (a disease of the cardiac muscle in which the muscle is thickened causing functional impairment of the heart)

* Faulty heart wiring (Brugada Syndrome: a genetic disease that is characterised by abnormal electrical conductivity adversely affecting the heart beat)

* Brain aneurysm (abnormal bulges in the walls of brain blood vessels)

* Aortic dissection (a tear in the outer wall of aorta allowing blood to flow between the layers of the wall of aorta)

* Pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs)

If a person can walk briskly or climb two flights of stairs without developing chest pain or breathlessness, then he/she can safely resume sex life. They can have sex if the treadmill test results show good exercise tolerance.

The golden rule is moderation. One should have sex for pleasure, for the relationship and not to prove oneself.