Separation anxiety

Actors Pratyusha Banerjee’s (2016) and Jiah Khan’s (2013) suicides brought the focus on people’s inability to cope with heartbreaks. Suicide helplines report that nearly 30 per cent of the distress calls deal with love and heartbreak.

In a breakup, at least one of the partners slips into a psychological state known as love shock. Love shock is a state of psychological numbness, perplexity and barrenness that follows the break up of a serious love relationship. There is often a feeling akin to being cast out into the stormy sea with no hope in sight. People go through different stages of shock, grief, introspection and blame, followed by resignation, rebuilding and resolution.

Shock and grieving are diverse reactions, where one either withdraws into a shell to protect the self from further hurt, or laments endlessly. The latter, although cathartic, is exhausting, whereas withdrawing into a shell, although not very healthy, gives one the space to think.

Setting blame, which is self-explanatory, operates at three levels—1 Blame oneself, 2 Blame the partner, 3 Blame the circumstances or others.

Resignation: The first step towards breaking away from shackles.

Rebuilding: Clarity of thought and positivity set in, paving the way for looking ahead.

Resolution: One starts looking for another relationship.

Stephen Gullo, a former professor of behavioural sciences at Columbia University, suggests the following strategies to cope with emotional turmoil.