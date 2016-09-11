Recently, a newspaper carried a report about an injection called ‘G shot’, which will enhance a woman’s orgasmic ability. When collagen is injected into the so-called G spot in a woman’s vagina, said the report, the spot is enlarged and the woman can experience multiple orgasms. After reading the report, a number of people contacted me to know more about this.

The G spot, also known as the Gräfenberg spot (named after German gynaecologist Ernst Gräfenberg), is an erogenous area of the vagina, which, when stimulated, may lead to strong sexual arousal, powerful orgasms and even ejaculation. It is reported to be located 5 to 8cm up the front (anterior) vaginal wall, between the vaginal opening and the urethra.

The concept of G spot gained popularity with the 1982 publication of The G Spot and Other Recent Discoveries About Human Sexuality by Ladas, Whipple and Perry. Even though G spot has been studied since the 1940s, disagreement persists over its existence as a distinct structure. In 2009, a British study concluded that its existence is unproven and subjective. Other studies say G spot is an extension of the clitoris, and that it is the cause of orgasms experienced vaginally.

For some women, stimulating this area creates a more intense orgasm than clitoral stimulation. Some research suggests that G spot and clitoral orgasms are of the same origin. Masters and Johnson were the first to determine that the clitoral structures surround and extend along and within the labia. They observed that both clitoral and vaginal orgasms had the same stages of physical response, and found that the majority of their subjects could only achieve clitoral orgasms, while a minority achieved vaginal orgasms.

Modern scientific hypotheses linking G spot sensitivity with female ejaculation led to the idea that non-urine female ejaculate may originate from the Skene’s gland, located on the top wall of the vagina near the urethra. Since the Skene’s gland and male prostate act similarly, some researchers say the gland is the female prostate. The enzyme PDE5, involved with erectile function, has also been associated with G spot. Because of these factors, it has been argued that G spot is a system of glands and ducts located within the anterior wall of the vagina.

G spot amplification (also called G shot) is a procedure intended to temporarily increase pleasure in sexually active women with normal sexual function. It focuses on increasing the size and sensitivity of G spot. After numbing the area with a local anaesthetic, human-engineered collagen is injected directly under the mucosa in the area G spot is concluded to be in. Beneficial effects, if any, last only three to four months.

A paper published by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 2007 warns that there is no valid medical reason to perform the procedure, which has not been proven safe or effective. In 2009, a debate held by The Journal of Sexual Medicine concluded that more evidence is needed to validate the existence of G spot.

What has been established is that in women, the most common way to achieve orgasm is by physical stimulation of the clitoris. Statistics indicate that 70 to 80 per cent of women require direct clitoral stimulation (consistent manual, oral or other concentrated friction of the clitoris) to achieve orgasm, though indirect clitoral stimulation (via vaginal penetration, for example) may also be sufficient.

A woman’s body has many erogenous zones. Different women may get arousal through stimulation of different zones. Hence, the woman and her partner need to locate this and effectively use it. It is worthwhile to remember that women can get aroused only by cognitive stimuli (a relationship in which she is emotionally vibing with the man). This arousal can help her reach orgasm without depending on G shot.

The bottom line is that R (relationship) shot is always better than G shot.