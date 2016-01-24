Touch and tell

Chandini and Chandran have been married for three years. Chandini found out that Chandran had been visiting call girls. “You betrayed my trust in you,” she confronted her husband. “You are frigid. You are deadwood in bed. You do not know how to satisfy your husband,” Chandran defended himself. “Tell me what is that you wanted and I did not do. You never once told me what you wanted,” retorted Chandini. “I need not tell you openly. If you are smart you would have understood my sexual needs,” Chandran said.

The lack of sexual communication had pushed the marriage to a breakpoint. Failure to communicate effectively is an established cause of sexual and marital discord.

In committed relationships, several pillars need to stand strong should a successful outcome be sought: trust, respect, love and intimacy. What many people forget is that the foundation needs to be solid for the pillars to stand strong. This foundation is communication.

Many of us find it difficult to talk about our sexual needs. In our society, we often learn early in life that sex is not an acceptable topic of conversation. If parents don’t talk about sex at home, children do not learn appropriate ways and words to talk about sex later in life. Sexual communication is a delicate art that perfectly blends both verbal and non-verbal interaction. Sex is sometimes referred to as the most intimate form of interpersonal nonverbal communication. Four important components of nonverbal sexual communication are facial expression, interpersonal distance, touch and sound. All of these nonverbal behaviours differ by culture. The message you send may mean something very different if your partner is from another culture.

In general, tips to improve overall communication can be useful in sex life, too.