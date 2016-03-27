Dirty picture

The Supreme Court recently directed the Union government to block all child pornography websites. The excuse of technical difficulty in banning such sites would not be accepted as a ground for failure to comply with its order, the apex court said. Also that viewing pornography websites at public places in the name of freedom of speech and expression cannot be allowed and such persons should be booked for obscenity.

Majority of children who appear in child pornography have not been abducted or physically forced to participate in it. In most cases they know the exploiter, and are manipulated into taking part in it. Nevertheless, to be the subject of child pornography can have devastating physical, social and psychological effects on the children.

They are first victimised when their abuse is perpetrated and recorded. They are further victimised each time that record is accessed. In a study, 100 victims of child pornography were quizzed about the effects of their exploitation at the time it occurred and in later years. Victims described the physical pain (eg, around the genitals), somatic symptoms (such as headaches, loss of appetite and sleeplessness) and feelings of psychological distress (emotional isolation, anxiety and fear). However, most also felt a pressure to cooperate and not to disclose it, both out of loyalty to the offender and a sense of shame about their own behaviour. Only five cases were ultimately reported to authorities. In later years, the victims reported that initial feelings of shame and anxiety did not fade but intensified to feelings of deep despair, worthlessness and hopelessness. The experience had provided them with a distorted model of sexuality. Many had difficulties in establishing healthy relationships.

The effects of pornography on users have been extensively researched but results are contentious. There are at least five possible relationships between pornography use and sexual abuse of children:

* Pornography use is an expression of existing sexual interests.

* Pornography is used to prime the individual to offend.

* Pornography has a corrosive effect.

* Pornography has a cathartic effect.

* Pornography is a by-product of paedophilia: Pornography is created in the process of sexual abuse or is used to groom potential victims and prepare them for abuse. Pornography is incidental to the abuse.

Can child pornography be banned effectively?

Internet child pornography presents some unique challenges for law enforcement agencies.