Two-way connection

Cultures all over the world honour the placenta and consider it to be of significance to the childâ€™s life experience. The Navajo Indians (native Americans) bury it within the sacred four corners of the tribe's reservation to bind the child to its ancestral land and people. The Maoris of New Zealand bury the placenta in their native soil for the same reason.

Ancient Hawaiians used to paddle close to three hundred miles from Kauai to the big island of Hawaii to place their babyâ€™s cord at the base of the great volcano, hoping for the babyâ€™s long life.

The Igbo tribe of Nigeria and Ghana consider the placenta to be the baby's twin and bury it after conducting funeral rites. Malaysians consider the placenta to be the child's older sibling and bury it after delivery. The Toba Batak people of Sumatra, on the other hand, believe the placenta is the younger sibling. It is also thought to contain one of the seven souls that a person possesses, acting as a child's conscience. The Baganda of Uganda believe that the placenta is actually a second child.