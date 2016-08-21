Banking on power

Japanese tech giant Sony has recently launched two new power banks in India, which boast fast charging and simultaneous multi-device support.

Both variants, the CP-S15 and CP-S20, use Sony's lithium-ion built-in battery. The CP-S15, available in silver and black, has a 15,000mAh battery and can charge two devices at once. The CP-S20 has a 20,000mAh battery and can charge four devices at a time. It is available in black.

These portable chargers use Sony's Hybrid Gel Technology and the company claims they can retain as well as discharge up to 90 per cent of initial capacity, even after 1,000 charges.

The sophisticated battery also features the unique pass-through charging technology, which allows you to charge your device even while the power bank is plugged in.

With a power management processor and sensors inside, you do not need to worry about overcharging or short-circuiting your power bank. LED indicators are available to check the remaining charge.

The built-in safety features in these power banks ensure that the battery inside remains healthy much longer than with the conventional portable chargers that do not have a power management system.

Both variants are retailing online through e-tailers. From August 15, they will be available at all retail outlets of Sony. CP-S15 is priced at Rs 5,100 and CP-S20 at Rs 7,500.