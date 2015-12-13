With smartphone attachable lenses available in the market, say goodbye to your SLR cameras and turn your smartphone into a smart camera. A significant improvement on Sony's iPhone compatible cyber-shot lenses, which hit the market a couple of years ago, the QX100 packs a 1-inch, 20.9-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, Bionz image processor and a 3.6x Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T optical zoom lens. It has image stabilisation and an aperture range of f/1.8-4.9.

The QX100 has Wi-Fi and NFC to facilitate its pairing with a smartphone or tablet. It also has a micro USB port, a micro SD/ memory stick slot and a tripod mount at the bottom. It comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, micro USB cable, wrist strap and smartphone attachment.

The device uses the smartphone as the controller and delivers an image quality that could rival even the high-end SLR cameras. However, it could also be used without a smartphone. Make sure you have an android device before buying it.