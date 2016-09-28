New Nokia phone recalls its heyday in India

Nokia refuses to die. The iconic handset which in rural India became a synonym for mobile phone ("Ek Nokia deejiye!") was appreciated for its toughness and quirky features—like a torch. Many of us are still nostalgic about our first mobile handset— chances were, it was a Nokia, since the Finnish company sold 7 of 10 mobiles phones in India at the turn of the century.

The brand has been used by its new owner, Microsoft to launch a product in the same affordable category where it was a byword in India, a decade ago. Clearly the current owners of the Nokia brand believe the theory of late management guru CVK Prahlad about 'the fortune at the bottom of the pyramid'!

The new Nokia 216 Dual SIM, will be available in India from October 24. It is light weight—at 83 grams— at light on purse at around Rs. 2495. The battery is just 1020 mAh, but with frugal software on board it promises 18 hours of talk time.

Featuring two cameras with LED flash, with a 2.4 inch display, the 216 includes the Opera Mobile Store. Owners can download one free Gameloft game every month for a year, and enjoy popular titles like GT Racing and Little Big City.

The Nokia 216 with an FM Radio, MP3 and video player, and Bluetooth audio support for headsets. The devices can store up to 2000 contacts with a memory card support of up to 32GB. And yes, the on board flashlight, much loved by rural users and lorry drivers, that Nokia pioneered on mobile phones is back! The rear camera LED flash doubles as a built-in torchlight . The phone is available in black, grey, and blue.