An easy solution

If filing papers for tax is not just your thing, this mobile app will now do the job for you at the flick of a thumb. Meet the myITreturn app, with built-in tax calculators that are customised to the Income Tax department rules in effect from 2014 to 2016.

Other than allowing document uploads for filing your return, this app also helps you monitor the real-time status of your tax return, refund and acknowledgement of receipt of documents, all in one place.

The neat design of the app just might make filing tax returns more enjoyable for many this year. In case you have a particular tax query the app takes note of your PAN number and directs you to the assessing officer you come under.

The Mumbai based developers have recently updated the user interface and launched a smaller 9MB download. Just feed in the PAN number of any person and check all their tax details including tax submission certificates.

New features in the app allow users to set insurance premium reminders, generate HRA receipts and even allow users to ask a question on chat to tax experts. In case you have missed submitting your tax details, this download will save you money.