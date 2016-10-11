Floodlit selfies are here!

Imagine an evening cricket match at a stadium. Gone are the days when ‘poor light’ was used as the favourite excuse for dropped catches, incorrect stumping decisions and generally poor fielding. Most stadiums around the world, and more so in India, have floodlights that are often more effective than natural daylight. Now imaging you’re sitting in the stands and decide to take a selfie of yourself and your friends. Your smart phone churns out images that make you look dark, out of focus and generally ugly. Not anymore.

After fingerprint recognition and dual camera lenses, the latest trend in devices—mid-range and high-end alike—is to have your display screen act as a flash. The best of camera phones have mighty good back cameras that provide decent pictures, but often disappoint with low-light selfies. With the revolution of screen flashes, this problem seems to be solved once and for all.

The recently launched VIVO Y55L is a fine example of this. The 5.2 inches device powered by a 1.4 GHz octa core Snapdragon 430 processor, comes with a 5MP snapper with screen flash. Additionally, the screen comes with a smart light sensor that automatically detects ambient light and adjusts screen light. Upon activating the screen flash, there is a sudden burst of flash that is not too straining to the eye, but lights up your images enough to produce bright selfies even under extremely low light conditions. The rear camera is an 8 MP one that comes with standard modes like panorama, HDR, night, among others.

For those of us who have the habit of heavy reading or video viewing at night, the device is a great help with its eye protection mode that prevents eye strain by filtering the blue light. To round off its screen-centric features, the VIVO Y55L comes with a split screen option that allows you to multitask with by opening two apps side by side. You can watch a video as well as surf the net or chat with someone at the same time.

With 7.5 mm thickness and weighing 142 grams, the Y55L comes with HD display with 1280×720 resolution. With its unibody design and 2.5D curved screen, this device fits snuggly in your palms and feels quite light. This device comes with three card slots, allowing you to install dual SIMs as well as a memory card all at the same time. Another feature we like as it doesn’t restrict the user to either have more memory or an extra SIM. The internal memory of 16 GB is expandable up to 128 GB. The 4G VOLTE enabled device comes with a 2650 mAh battery. Rs. 12, 980 for neat low-light selfies? The Y55L comes at a good price for what it offers.