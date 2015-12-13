Killer instinct

Here is one game that would make you feel guilty about winning. Called Bio Inc., the game is a biomedical strategy simulator in which the player gets to infect the victim with the most lethal illness possible. For this, the player needs to collect viruses and infections first and then use them on the victim to gain bio points. He could also create his own version of a condition by upgrading the disease-boosting risk factors and slowing down the victim's recovery.

In addition, the player needs to deal with a group of doctors, who are trying to keep the victim alive by giving him medicines and proper treatment. Initially, the player gets already sick or weak victims. However, as the game progresses, the player gets victims who are stronger and healthier.

With more than 100 biomedical conditions that can be simulated, the game could become addictive. The good thing is, your knowledge about various diseases improves with each game. For those who do not know the nitty-gritty of the way the human body functions, the game could be informative because it allows for a real time monitoring of the victim's health conditions based on parameters like skeletal system, brain, blood circulation, the condition of heart and lungs, and so on.

Similar to another biomedical game called Plague, Bio Inc, however, is simpler and much better. It is available for free for iOS and Android.