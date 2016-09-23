Big size for small budget

These days it’s no longer difficult for the budget conscious to find a smart phone with decent specs. The Zen Cinemax 3 by an Indian mobile manufacture Zen Mobiles, is an affordable smart phone that comes with some better features. We got a chance to try this device and here’s our take:

One of the main features of the Cinemax 3 is its 5.5 inch screen size, rare for an entry level phone. It has a 480x854 pixels resolution with IPS display. Design-wise the phone comes with a sandstone finish back panel, which gives it a rugged yet unique look. It isn’t the thinnest device, but is sturdy to hold.

While most of the devices, even the high-end ones are going for non removable batteries, the Zen Cinemax 3 with 2900 mAh removable battery gives users the flexibility to have a spare one. Also, the device can easily run for an entire day.

The 5 megapixels for rear camera and 3.2 megapixels for front camera are bit of a disappointment. We feel that the resolution is too low, especially for the selfie lovers. The rear camera with flash and HDR is an average performer.

Powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, the Cinemax 3 runs smoothly without any lags. It runs on Android 5.1, a slightly older version. The dual-SIM phone has slots for a regular SIM and a micro SIM. It comes with 16 GB internal memory, expandable up to 32 GB via Micro SD card.

Priced at Rs. 5,999, the ZEN Cinemax 3 is for those looking for a big screen, big battery phone with a tight budget. It is now available across online and retail stores in India.