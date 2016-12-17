'Touching' combo of light and sound

Last month in this space, we reviewed a Zebronics Bluetooth speaker that doubled as an LED lamp. The idea seems to have caught on.

Now, we tried out the BT-6000 Touch Lamp from Ambrane which adds sensitive touch controls while creatively exploiting a rainbow of LED lights and a chunky speaker in the same enclosure.

The 3-watt speaker spews out sound from grill on top. The body of the speaker is a tubular big LED lamp. You can use it two ways. A light tap on the speaker grill turns on the desk light mode and you can select one of three brightness settings. If you press and hold your finger down for about 2 seconds, you go into the alternate multicolour mode, where you can toggle to select any of 7 colours. Must clarify, the lights stay fixed till you change them and don't dance to the music beat.

Connection options are standard: Bluetooth to link to other music sources or pairing your phone to use the speaker-phone mode. A micro SD card slot to directly play your stored music without the need of an external player and a 3.5 mm AUX port to connect music files in other devices like laptops that may not have Bluetooth.

At Rs 1999 (you could save some 500 rupees on some online selling sites), The Ambrane BT 6000 will make an attractive Christmas or New Year gift. We liked the sturdy construction, which sets it apart from some similar items we have seen.