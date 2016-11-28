This one for the selfie lover!

Front cameras or selfie cameras as they are known, are gaining more and more prominence these days. Mobile phone makers are adding a lot of features to the selfie camera, which sometimes can make the rear camera less significant. Recently, Vivo decided to satiate our selfie obsession, by launching the Vivo V5 with a 20 megapixels front camera and a moonlight flash. We got our hands on this device and went on a selfie spree with it for a few days and here are our thoughts:

The V5 is loaded with features to help you capture that perfect selfie. Instead of adding your regular flash, Vivo has incorporated a moonlight glow that gives almost-natural light, brightening up even your night selfies. Unlike your regular flash that sometimes results in giving distorted images by focusing more on the face than on the surrounding, the moonlight glow helps in lighting up not just your face but the background too. Hence, the images are crisp and clear. Twenty megapixels is certainly in the highest range, especially for front cameras. The high resolution combined with Sony IMX376, 1/2.78 inch image sensor, F/2.0 aperture and 5P lens, resulted in well balanced and textured pictures. The device comes with upgraded editing software, Face Beauty 6.0, that helps in face slimming, whitening and other beautification effects. It also comes with different modes such as night, voice shutter; touch capture, gender detection, filter, etc. For gesture control, it features a palm activated mode too.

The 13 megapixels rear camera is a decent performer and comes with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and different modes like HDR, Slow, Fast, Night, PPT, Motion Track, Professional, among others.

The V5 looks good with a metal clad and curved at the edges body. It is light and slim with 154 grams of weight and 7.55 mm thickness. The 5.5-inch display with 1280x720 pixels HD resolution features Corning Gorilla 2.5D curved glass for screen protection. There’s an eye protection mode that prevents eye strain by filtering the blue light. This feature might interest an avid e-book reader or those who continuously watch videos on their phones. It features a fingerprint senor at the front, which has water protection. For music lovers, this device comes with the Hi-Fi chipset, which gives clear and detailed audio quality to your songs.

The smart phone comes with Vivo’s proprietary Funtouch OS 2.6, based on Android 6.0. It also has the split screen feature, which lets you open two apps at the same time. The V5 runs on a 64-bit Octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM. The 32 GB internal memory is expandable up to 128 GB micro-SD card. The 4G device comes with support for USB OTG (USB On-The -Go). It packs a 3000 mAh non-removable battery, which can last one whole day.

Priced at Rs. 17,980, the Vivo V5 is certainly one of the best selfie phones to hit the market in 2016.