Take this printer with you!

When tech pundits spoke of the paperless printer—and later of the less-paper office—one segment of the personal technology industry was laughing, all the way to the bank. They were the printer makers. Their numbers told them the demand for paper, did not fall as office automation matured, it only increased steadily, year on year. If you are a home user with a PC, can you get along without the printer as an accessory? Unlikely, unless you want to run to the nearest print-copy shop every time you need a hard copy of your work.

I run a small media company—but inspite of trying to reduce all paperwork, I still need to maintain physical copies of all original bills, receipts, purchase orders, delivery notes to satisfy my accountants , before they audit and certify my accounts. Paperless audit? That'll be the day!

A desktop printer (in fact two) work fine, for me. But with computers shrinking to the size of a tablet and so many business persons doing most of their work on the move, it was inevitable that printers would become portable. I guess there are enough people out there who need to carry a standard printer with them to be productive 'on the hoof'!

Which is why Epson's WorkForce WF-100 is a great job of miniaturization: They have squeezed an (up to) A4 colour inkjet printer into a casing hardly bigger than the paper itself—and weighing just 1.6 kg. What's more, this is a wireless printer which works to the new WiFi Direct standard that does not require a router and can print directly from an Android device. And the built-in rechargeable battery is said to be good for 100 monochrome or 50 colour pages on a full charge... so this is a completely wire-free system.

Ofcourse, making the printer portable means going back to the old two-cartridge ink system—one for black and the other for the 3 colours. This is likely to be costlier, per page than today's tank systems, but that is the price one has to pay for a truly portable printer. The asking price—Rs 20,999—is not too much considering the convenience.