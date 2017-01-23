Swiss Watch meets Fitness Tracker!

Samsung has extended its Gear range by launching the S3 in two versions, Classic and Frontier in India. We got our hands on this smart-watch at their launch event in recently held in Delhi and here’s our take:

One of the interesting things about the Gear S3 is the remote connectivity option. Those who work out regularly would know that sometimes a smart phone can cause lot of interference with your regime. We can’t do without it either, as we need our phones to listen to music or be alerted about an important message or mail. Carrying it in a waist pouch or armband, while going for a run or lifting weights at the gym is really inconvenient. That’s why these days most of the fitness wearable with Bluetooth connectivity that lets you keep the phone at a measurable distance. But what if you don’t want to carry your phone at all? That’s when remote connectivity helps.

Both the Gear S3 Classic and Frontier come with a feature called ‘hyper-connectedness’, which allows you connect to your smart phone even beyond the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coverage area. You can leave your phone at home and check your SMS, calls, social media notifications, etc. This feature can be started by turning on the ‘Remote Connectivity’ option inside the Gear Manager app. This feature only allows you to check your notifications and listen to music from your phone.

Both the variants also come with other options for connectivity like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Additionally, the Frontier edition also offers 3G/LTE connection. You can receive and reject calls once connected over to a network with both these smart-watches. The devices have a built-in speaker that let you answer calls or record voice messages.

At a first glance, both the Classic and Frontier look more like luxury watches than fitness bands. Both come with a stainless steel, rotating bezel, which helps you navigate through various apps and other settings. The ‘Always On’ display comes with 1.3-inch super AMOLED touch-screen with 360 x 360, 278 ppi. Both the versions have the Gorilla Glass SR+ protection, IP68 water and dust resistance. The Frontier is designed to be more rugged and hence it also comes with MIL-STD-810G military standard, which makes it more suitable for outdoor activities in harsh conditions. We tried these devices on our hands and felt that they were a bit on the heavier and bulkier side, especially when compared to the other wearables. There’s no argument about the premium looks, but if you happen to have tiny hands then it may look too large and muscular. Without the straps, the Gear S3 Classic weighs 62 grams and the Frontier weighs 57 grams. The straps are interchangeable and Samsung has maintained a 22 mm standard size for straps. You can also select personalized watch faces from the Gear App Store.

The Gear S3 comes with speedometer, Alti/barometer , and accelerometer and can calculate distance, speed, altitude and atmospheric pressure. Both the devices also have a built-in GPS. They also come with an SOS button that connects to family or friends during emergency.

Both run on a Dual core 1.0 GHz processor with 768MB RAM. They also come with a 4 GB internal storage. Samsung has again opted for Tizen OS over Android Wear. The Tizen Wearable SDK allows third-party developers to create customized applications for Gear S3.

We believe that the Samsung Gear S3 is the perfect amalgamation of a watch and a fitness wearable. If you are someone who prefers premium design over plastic for a fitness device then this might suit you. Priced identically at Rs. 28,500, both the Gear S3 Classic and Frontier are available across online and offline outlets in India.