Smart, Slim and Strong!

Multimedia products manufacturer, Portronics expanded their wearable range by launching the smart fitness watch, Yogg X. We got our hands on this device and here’s what we think:

Design is the first thing that captures your attention with this fitness tracker. For people who like to wear their fitness bands all the time, the Yogg X sports a slim and light weight body. It weighs 20 grams with 10 mm thickness. The 64x32 pixels OLED, touch screen dial is detachable and you can interchange the straps, which come in two colors -- red and black. The device also includes IP67 water resistance.

The Yogg X is a smart watch as well as a fitness tracker. It can monitor your heart rate, sleep pattern, calories burned, distance covered while walking or jogging, steps taken and also show you time and date. The device will display all these statistics with a single tap on the screen, which according to us was less intuitive as we had to press hard for each option.

You can also connect this device to your smart phone via Bluetooth 4.0 and get SMS and call alerts, mail and social media notifications etc on the fitness tracker’s screen. The device also sends you reminders if you have left the phone at home. It also allows you to set up to six reminders for your daily fitness activities.

The Yogg X packs a 55 mAh Li-ion battery that can last up to 5 days and comes with a magnetic charging pod and a USB cable. It can also store your fitness activity of up to 5 days.

Priced at Rs. 2,499 the Portronics Yogg X is now available across online and offline stores in India.