A selfie worth framing! Mobile

Our undeniable love for selfies is making smart phone manufacturers add more and more features to the front camera. Some of them are going out of the way and putting the front camera on a pedestal, better technologies when compared to the rear camera. Chinese manufacturer Vivo has always managed to acknowledged our selfie addiction with its devices. While other mobile makers are optimizing the dual lens technology for their rear camera, Vivo went a step further and gave us the first device with 20 megapixels plus 8 megapixels dual lens front camera with the V5 Plus.

There’s a saying in Hindi ‘ek se bale do’, which means two are better than one and that stands true when it comes to smart-phone photography. Having dual lens does not just helps in getting better quality images, but also offers better focus, depth of field and optical zoom. The first lens in V5 Plus helps in creating high resolution images and the second in depth of field. The device uses Sony IMX376 sensor. The amalgamation of these features produces professional quality images with good clarity and color. Apart from this, the device also comes with the so-called Bokeh effect, a photography technique that adds more focus on the subject or a person and blurs the background. We really enjoyed this effect as it made our image look more enhanced and professional. You can also adjust the aperture after clicking the image to change the Bokeh setting and select the desired focus area.

Just like its predecessor-the V5, this device too has the moonlight glow for night selfies. The moonlight flash, unlike your regular flash doesn’t splash light on your face, instead it just lights up the face. Being a selfie-centric device, the V5 Plus’ rear camera of 16 megapixels may seem a bit modest, but even still was able to get us some decent images. Both, the front as well as rear cameras come with modes like HDR, beautification, panorama and different filters.

Powered by the SnapDragon 625 processor, the device was a smooth performer. It comes with a good memory capacity of 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Vivo has incorporated its own interface the Funtouch OS 3.0, which is based on Android 6.0. The 3055 mAh battery seems less, especially for a device with such intensive features, but we were able to use the V5 plus easily for one entire day. It also comes with a fast charging technology.

The slim, metal body with curved edges design makes this device look similar to the predecessor V5. The 5.5 inch display comes with 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution. It has the 5th generation Corning Gorilla glass protection. The fingerprint sensor is conveniently located at the front-bottom of the device.

The V5 plus can accommodate dual-SIMs and supports 4G LTE. It also has the USB on-the-go (OTG) feature. Just like its other devices, Vivo has maintained its Hi-Fi audio chip in the V5 plus too. There’s also the split screen feature that lets you open two apps at the same time.

Vivo V5 plus is meant for those who are looking for a smartphone camera to click professional selfies that are worth framing. The device is now available for Rs. 27,980.