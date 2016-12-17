Say it with Pixel

The recently launched Pixel and Pixel XL by Google are the only devices in the country right now with the 'smart',voice based ‘Google Assistant’ pre-installed. We tried using this feature and were impressed with its quick response and accurate results. One of the things we liked is that it picks up the Indian accent pretty neatly, and doesn’t lag in finding results. The conversational nature of the ‘Assistant’ makes it a useful companion, especially while trying to drive and use Maps.

Unlike the Nexus series, Pixel comes without any co-branding and is completely owned by Google. Both the Pixel models, are installed with latest Android 7.1 Nougat version. They have also pre-installed certain Google apps like Duo (video calling app) and Allo (messenger app) and Android Beam (a data sharing feature that uses NFC).

The camera resolution of 12 megapixels for rear and 8 megapixel for front is shared by both, Pixel and Pixel XL. The rear camera comes with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash, Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF), Laser Detection Auto-Focus (LDAF)and 4K video shooting at 30 fps. The front camera features f/2.4 aperture and Full HD video capture at 30 fps.

The Pixel XL comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED QHD (2560 x 1440) 534-ppi display, whereas the Pixel comes with a smaller 5-inch screen. Both have a metal frame with a back glass and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection for the front screen.

Both the devices run on a Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core processor with 4 GB RAM. They each come with two storage variants of 32 GB and 128 GB, without any slot for external memory. However, Google is offering unlimited storage on Google Drive.

They support 4G LTE, but can accommodate only single SIM. The Pixel XL comes with 3,450 mAh non-removable battery and for Pixel it is 2,770 mAh non-removable battery.

Google’s Pixel XL 32 GB is priced at Rs 67,000 and the 128 GB model costs Rs 76,000. Whereas the Pixel 32 GB model is priced at Rs 57,000, while the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 66,000. While there isn’t any major difference between the two devices, other than a small screen size and battery capacity, the price difference is big. It seems Google wants the Pixel series to take on Apple's iPhone. With such pricing it is clearly meant for the up-market audience. Both the devices are now available across online and retail stores in India.