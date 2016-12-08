Pocket Perfect!

In a market dominated by Chinese and Korean makers, Indian mobile manufacturer, Swipe Telecom has been luring the audiences with its affordable smart phones for quite some time now. The Pune based start-up recently unveiled yet another device from its Elite series, the Swipe Elite 2 Plus.

The device comes with a plastic casing and curved at the edges body. It has a thin frame that feels light yet sturdy to hold. The 5-inch FWVGA (Full Wide Video Graphics Array) comes with 854x480 pixels resolution. The screen resolution is quite basic with picture quality that is just about fine, but lacks clarity.

Powered by 1.5 GHz quad core processor with 1 GB RAM, the Elite 2 Plus performs well. Instead of their own proprietary ‘Freedom OS’, Swipe has chosen the Android Lollipop 5.1 this time. The device interface in smooth and easy to navigate between apps. The camera resolution of 5 megapixels for rear and 2 megapixels for front is comparatively low.

One of the highlights is the support for 4G LTE. We tried using our Jio SIM with this device and could experience smooth data speed. This is a dual SIM device and also comes with a Micro SD slot. The internal storage of 8 GB is expandable up to 32 GB.

The Elite 2 Plus comes with 2500 mAh battery, which can last you one entire day. We also like that the battery is removable, a rare feature in smart phones these days.

If you are someone who doesn’t care for the frills and fancies and require a smart phone with basic features at affordable price then this one’s for you. The Swipe Elite 2 Plus is now available for Rs 4,444.