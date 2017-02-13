Honey, I've shrunk the printer!

Two weeks ago, in this space, I had shared with you my experience with the world's smallest and lightest portable printer, the Epson Workforce WF-100.

I realised only after the piece appeared, that 'smallest' is a relative term. The Epson printer was a marvel of miniaturization—among A4-sized home/office printers. What if you don't need to print office docs? What if your printing needs while on-the-move, are for play rather than work. This week, others are reviewing two different smart phones for The Week— handsets from Vivo and Oppo—and each tries to woo customers with its selfie capabilities. In fact, many who buy phones ask if it is good for selfies.

There is another trend among so-called millennials: Take a selfie with your gang ( the more, the merrier) and distribute the picture instanta. Whatsapp is good for this—but even better, is handing out physical prints. Which is where a new generation of pocketable printers come in. In fact, this is actually a revival, after many years, of so-called Zink or Zero Ink printers. The best known as brands are Polaroid Zip or Fuji Instax, where the ink is embedded in the paper. In India they cost between Rs 11,000 and Rs 17,000.

Twenty years ago the name Polaroid was synonymous with this sort of inkless print. Shoot a Polaroid photo and pull out the print after one minute. Digital cameras killed the Polaroid camera—but it has bounced back in recent years in a smaller format. Polaroid, Fuji and others now separate the miniature camera from the printer. This has one advantage: You can use these Zink printers, even without the matching camera—you can use them to print images captured with your phone.

Zink paper doesn't come cheap—each print could cost Rs 80-100 and the size is quite small, about 2 inch by 3 inch. But new use cases, justifying this price, emerge every day: Shooting visitors to create an instant ID card to enter a restricted facility—is one such.

At CES 2017, in Las Vegas last month, Samsung unveiled a Zink printer which offers a slightly larger print. It is called Image Stamp and is about the size of a mobile phone. It also adds an unheard of level of convenience:

Take a photo with your phone, then place the phone on top of the printer. Using WiFi and Near Field Communication or NFC technology, the image is transferred wirelessly from phone to printer which spills out a print in under a minute. Samsung has not announced a price—but said the product will be out later this year.