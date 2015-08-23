Great looks, decent performance

Chinese phone manufacturer Gionee launched this midrange Android phone in April at the Mobile World Congress. The Elife S7 is 5.5mm thick and uses an aviation grade magnesium-aluminium alloy to improve the look and feel of the phone, and also to highlight its sleek features.

The Elife S7 scores high on looks. It is great to hold and, though sleek, provides the perfect grip for your fingers. Some users have even said that, in terms of looks, it is at par with the iPhone 6. The specs aren't bad, either. Its octacore 1.7 Ghz Mediatek processor is supported by 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard phone memory.

However, many other phones in the same price range (about Rs20,000) have 4GB RAM. Also, the battery heats up while playing games that use more memory and it loses charge rapidly while watching videos.

The dual-sim phone also supports 4G and has a stunning screen. Other than the stock Android user interface, it also runs Amigo 3.0 Skin, which hardly improves the user experience. The 13MP rear camera and the 8MP front camera are great in daylight.

Overall, the Elife S7 is a stunner that lacks a few refinements. If you have been searching for a good-looking phone that performs fairly well, look no further than the Elife S7.