Get smart, as you ride that bike!

We know all about smart cars—they come with a screen on the dashboard that links to the GPS navigation system, monitors your speed and fuel and tells you how to get where you want to go.

It was inevitable that bicycle riders, sooner or later, would ask: If cars can be smart, why not bikes?

A Hubli, Karnataka, startup, Bitmotion, has made that wish come true. It has created an affordable conversion kit which when fitted to any bicycle, will 'smarten' it!

It comes with front and tail lights that turn on when needed, turn off when your ride ends and dim when you stop.

Once you have linked the Bitmotion kit to your phone with an app, it will sense when an accident has happened and send a message to priority contacts you have listed. The main unit of the kit which is integral with the head lamp, has in-built GPS and a 2.4 inch LCD TFT display which provides turn-by-turn navigation and suggests the best route. Other sensors are barometric pressure, ambient light and motion sensor. The built-in lithium ion battery works for 30 hours of biking and recharges within 3 1/2 hours. It links to your phone via Bluetooth

The Bitmotion kit will cost around Rs 8000 and you will soon be invited to pre book the kit.

The 2 piece (front and back light) unit was unveiled at the recent India Gadgetz Expo in Bangalore. Bitmotion Cofounder Rajiv Hirur indicated that the company is currently crowdsourcing the production and it should be available by February 2017.