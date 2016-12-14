Data drives out voice as the prime mover

A mobile phone is for making phone calls, right?

Wrong.

You can also use it to call people, of course -- but its core function is to provide an always-on data link to the Internet -- and to hundreds of web-based apps and tools.

No jokes! This is how handsets will largely work in 2017.

The second and third generation mobile technologies -- 2G and 3G -- were primarily meant for voice. They offered data plans and Internet access as a costly add-on service. When 4 G came it enabled service providers to offer practical data speeds in excess of 10 MBPS, but to carry your phone conversations they had to drill down to a 2G or 3G voice network.... clearly not a very efficient system.

Then sometime in mid 2016 phone service companies graduated to VoLTE -- or Voice over LTE ( Long Term Evaluation) --This was a small step up from 4G, but a giant leap for mobile technology. Why?

Because voice calls piggy-backed on what was basically a 4G (also known as LTE) data connection, In other words, no down-scaling to 3G to send voice traffic. It got a free ride on top of the data link and for this reason, some early players like Reliance Jio threw in voice for free if you took their 4G VoLTE data connection. The data tail was wagging the voice dog.

It costs more to set up a 4G VoLTE network, but in the long run it is more efficient than an messy mix of 3G and 4G -- and in any case it is the way of the future.

Which is why phone makers are quickly upgrading their new launches to 4G VoLTE standards. One nice thing is it does not add much to the bill of materials of the handset -- so in recent weeks, we have seen 4G VoLTE-ready phones launched in India at all price bands -- from entry level models at around Rs 4,000 to better-specification models at Rs15,000 - Rs 20,000. Remember these higher prices are for better resolution-cameras, more on board storage, bigger screens with better ( HD, 4K) resolutions. 4G VoLTE will work just as well, delivering better voice calls riding the data connection, in an entry level device. In fact there are strong rumours that Jio which launched India's first all 4G VoLTE service and handsets in September, might offer such a phone for as low as Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,500 in the new year. And you can be sure other phone makers will follow suit

How will it disrupt the mobile market? It will eliminate the divide that now exists between so called feature phones and smart phones. VoLTE is set to be the great leveler, allowing the owner of the cheapest handset to access each and every application and tool that needs an internet connection -- from e-mail and maps to market updates and e-wallets.

The timing of this upcoming lurch to 4G VoLTE is fortuitous because it is just in time for millions of Indians, who are being pushed kicking and screaming into opening mobile e-wallets and online payment tools to overcome the cash crunch set off my demonetization.

Reliance has launched a full slate of 4G VoLTE phones from Rs 4,000 to Rs 17,000 in its LYF family and it makes sense to acquire one of the free SIMS on offer either by buying one of these phones or any other compatible 4G phone. This will allow you to experience the always-on data connection and its various apps and tools till March 31 and if you like the pre paid data plan after that you can continue if you like.

Meanwhile other providers like Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, BSNL, Aircel have sharply dropped their data plan rates so all in all, the Indian consumer is in for some achche din -- at least on the phone front in 2017.

Here are some recently launched 4G VoLTE phones:

- Micromax has just launched 2 models of its Vdeo range, Vdeo1 ( 4 inch) and Vdeo2 ( 4.5 inch) at Rs 4,440 and Rs 4,990 respectively. Both offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB on-board storage, a 5 MP rear and 2MP front camera and are powered by the same 1.3 Quad core processor. They come bundled with a Jio SIM and have the Google Duo video caller app pre installed.

- Panasonic has brought the Eluga Prim to India at Rs 10,290. For this money you get a 5 inch full HD IPS screen, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage expandable to 128 GB via micro SD card. The cameras are 13 MP rear with flash and 5 MP front. It runs the Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and while one SIM is for 4G VoLTE, the other works in 2G or 3G.

- Reliance LYF F1 is a a 5.5 inch, Full HD IPS screen phone with dual SIM ( 4G VoLTE plus 2G) phone device working with Android 6.0 with 3 GB RAM,32 GB storage expandable to 128 GB. The cameras are 8 MP front auto focus and 16 MP rear. The rear camera stabilises the image for video mode and works even in low light. It sells for Rs 13,399.

- Intex has launched the 4 inch Aqua E4 and it is quoted as low as Rs 3,333 at ShopClues. With 1 GB RAM 8 GB storage expandable to 32 GB. Both cameras are 2MP, with dual LED flash with the rear camera. There are 2 SIMS, one of which is 4G VoLTE ready. It is one of the first phones to offer the government-mandated SOS feature -- in this case, a prolonged press on the volume control rocker switch.

So, it seems the size of your purse will not be a bar to enter the brave, new, data driven world of VoLTE phones. An always-on connection to the Internet, better voice calls and on-the fly switch to video calls are just the most palpable advantages of VoLTE. Here's to a masala mix of voice, data and video in 2017!