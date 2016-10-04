Credit card sized supercomputer is here

The launch of visual computing leader NVIDIA's Jetson TX1 in India last month opens the doors for developers here to build solutions around the world's first supercomputer that fits in the palm of your hand.

TheTX1 is a credit card sized module with 256 of NVIDIA's processing cores on board, which together deliver 1 tera flop or a trillion ( that's a million million) computer operations a second. The module can be programmed for 64-bit computing and with its DNA in graphical processing, it can handle 4K or ultra high definition video. It comes with 16 GB of onboard storage, can be programmed in Linux and has networking capability via WiFi, Bluetooth and Ethernet

This is a device made for Artificial Intelligence applications -- and one of the first applications it is fueling is the guidance and control of autonomous drones and robots. it is also the first embedded computer designed to process deep neural networks -- computer software that can learn to recognize objects or interpret information -- mimicking the human brain. Its smart features and capability in machine learning and navigation is seeing its deployment in drones that navigate their way through a forest for search and rescue; compact security surveillance systems that can identify suspicious activity;

For developers, the Jetson TX1 is available as part of a kit , which enables hobbyists and professionals to develop and test autonomous devices. This makes it easy to transition from development to manufacturing and production. The kit costs around Rs 79,000 in India.

Says Vishal Dhupar, NVIDIA's India Managing Director: “With the Jetson TX1, India’s innovators from startups to academia and research can harness the power of parallel computing on mobile embedded products with applications limited only by one’s imagination.”