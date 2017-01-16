Classy, affordable, convertible

Once you decide that the user doesn't need large on board storage or alternate drives like DVD, when on the move, you have unshackled the laptop PC from many design constraints.

This is why convertible notebooks can be so creative. iBall's new CompBook i360 is a 11.6 inch touch screen Windows 10 whose 360 degree hinge lets you rotate the display part all the way and convert it into a flat tablet-like device. The keyboard will be unusable in this configuration, but who cares?

The 2 GB RAM is OK but the 32 GB storage will be eaten away by the preinstalled Windows. You need to add at least an equal amount of external storage through a micro SD card. The 0.3 MP camera is just OK and and 1366 by 768 pixel screen resolution is adequate if not full HD. But the generous 10,000 mAh battery will keep you working for 6-7 hours.

Of the 2 additional USB ports, one is the latest USB 3.0 and the HDMI port will be useful for linking many newer accessories. To do more than check email and browse the Internet, you will need an almost always-on Internet connection since you need to store most of your files in the cloud and also use cloud based office tools.

For Rs 12,999, this is good value if you want full PC functionality without frills but with the huge bonus of touch. And at 1.35 kg this is truly portable.