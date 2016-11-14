Carry your hotspot with you!

DIGISOL, the Indian networking products company has launched a handy pocket router 4G/3G bands. The HR1070MSE Mi-Fi or Mobile WiFi router router is easy to carry and connect to the Internet, anywhere, anytime. The advantage is that unlike the dongles and Pocket routers offered by the main mobile providers, the Digisol device works with any brand of SIM and supports the latest TD-LTE and FDD-LTE 4G bands.

Once you have inserted a SIM and switched on the Mi-Fi, all one has to do is: Open a browser, connect the router, and you can set up your network right from a web interface. You don't need to install any special software. You can share the network with multiple devices like laptop, desktop and tablet. A Micro-SD card slot allows you to add storage (up to 64 GB), where you can locally keep downloaded files instead of loading precious space on phone or tablet. It costs Rs 5200

Recent media publicity about Reliance Jio phones and the 4G VoLTE service gives the impression that Jio only works with a small range of 4G VoLTE -enabled phones (This is the fastest avatar of 4G. VoLTE stands for Voice Over Long Term Evolution).

Now Reliance has come out with a product, which allows you to enjoy 4G VoLTE services even if you phone is not compatible. You have to buy a Jio data SIM and the JioFi, a small palm-sized device that is effectively a small router. It creates a Jio hotspot and you can now enjoy Video calls, HD Voice calls, SMS and even Video conferencing facility on your 2G or 3G phone. The latest version of JioFi costs Rs 1999. It will create a hotspot, much like a home router – that can serve up to 31 devices within its range. JioFi costs Rs 1999 -- but remember it will only work with a Jio SIM.