Buy one, get one free!

'The more the merrier' might be the apt saying for smart phone cameras these days, which have ome a long way from the simple VGA set-up, to DSLR like qualities. The recent buzz in this space is the dual -lens camera, which uses two lenses, placed side by side to act like two different cameras to capture one image that is more vivid and detailed. Smartphone cameras using this technology can get you optical zoom with great clarity, SLR like Bokeh effect, improved focal length, etc.



Even though this technology has been around since 2011 and used by few manufacturers like HTC and LG, it gained more attention and popularity recently. At the starting of 2016, LG launched the G5, its first modular phone which featured two primary cameras at the rear: one with 16 megapixel sensor to capture regular photos, and the other with 8 megapixel sensor and 135-degree lens for wide-angle images. You could switch from one lens to the other by tapping the button in the app.

Then came the Huawei P9, which revolutionized this technology further by having a primary camera with dual Leica lenses, 12 megapixels each. One captured in RGB colour and the other in monochrome. Huawei also extended this technology to the Honor 8, which came with dual, 12 megapixels Sony lenses, one for colour and one for monochrome.

Even Apple in its latest iPhone 7 Plus used dual primary cameras at the rear. Each 12-megapixels with different focal lengths. The first camera is a 23mm, which rates as a wide angle and the second camera is zoomed at 56mm.





Collaborative effort

The latest to join this bandwagon is Coolpad Cool 1 Dual.

Created with the collaboration of two Chinese brands, Coolpad and LeEco, this device falls in the affordable segment of dual camera smart phones. It comes with 13 megapixels camera resolution for each lens, which is placed at the top-end of the rear. Just like the other devices, even the Cool 1 Dual comes with one color sensor and one monochrome sensor. Both the cameras feature f/2.2 aperture with auto-focus and dual-tone LED flash. It comes with different camera modes like night, Panorama, HDR, SLR, Pro, beauty etc. It also supports recording in 4K We got our hands on this device and captured few pictures outdoors, as well as indoors. The outdoor pictures were neat with bright, crisp and detailed images. The indoor images were just about satisfactory, especially under low light situations. The selfie camera comes with 8 megapixels resolution.

Cool 1 Dual has a full metal body with slim and sleek design, which gives it a premium look. It weighs 173 grams with 8.2 mm thickness. The 5.5 inch IPS screen has 1920 x 1080 pixels full HD resolution. The fingerprint sensor at the rear also captures pictures with a single tap.

The phone comes with Android 6.0 in two RAM variants of 3 GB and 4 GB. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa- core processor. The internal storage is only 32 GB and doesn’t allow expansion. The device comes with a long battery life of 4000 mAh. It also supports fast charging, usually a rare feature for a device with big battery. It supports 4G VoLTE and has dual SIM slots.

Priced at Rs.13, 999, the CoolPad Cool 1 Dual is worth every penny for its twin camera, design and good battery life.