Budget pe Selfie!

The beginning of 2017 has seen many smart phone manufacturers coming up with affordable yet feature rich devices. Another player to enter this arena is Oppo, who recently announced the launch of A57 in India. The Chinese manufacturer has tried to create a niche with selfie-centric smart-phones and continuing with this trend; the A57 too is targeted towards selfie lovers.

We clicked few selfies with this device and were happy with the clarity of the images. Just like its other recent devices, Oppo has maintained the front screen flash for the A57, which helps in low light shooting. There’s also the Beautify 4.0, which comes with different beautify levels and skin tones.

The rear camera of 13 megapixels features a Sony IMX258 sensor, F2.2 aperture, and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology.

The A57 is a good looking device with curved at the edges metal body. It feels light and thin to hold, the device weighs 147 grams with7.65 mm thickness. The display size of 5.2-inches seems slightly smaller, especially when compared to other devices in the market. But if you are not a fan of big, chunky phones then the A57 might seem right. The IPS TFT screen resolution is 1280 by 720 pixels and comes with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The finger print sensor, placed at the front-bottom, can detect ( and remember) up to five finger prints and open different apps/functions like camera, messenger, etc.

The device runs on Oppo’s upgraded ColorOS 3.0, which is now based on Android 6.0. It has Qualcomm Octa-core processor with 3 GB RAM.

It’s rare to find a smart-phone that can accommodate two 4G SIMs as well as a memory card; for this purpose the A57 comes with a triple slot card tray. We are pleased with this option, as users don’t have to adjust with a hybrid slot. The internal storage of 32 GB is expandable up to 256 GB. The device supports OTG. The battery capacity of 2900 mAh is on the lower side.

We feel that the A57 has many similarities with Oppo’s mid-range device, the F1s and can be termed as its ‘chota bhai’. The only major differentiator according to us is the price and if you are looking for a cheaper selfie smart phone then this one makes sense. The device is now available for Rs. 14,990.